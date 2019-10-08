By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Army (NA) has disclosed that it will soon relaunch some of its military operations across the nation to tackle banditry, kidnapping and insurgency, among other myriads of emerging security threats.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, made this known during a combined press briefing in preparation for the commencement of the various military exercises.

The exercise to be conducted are exercise Ayem Akpatuma II in the North Central and parts of Western States of Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Taraba, Kaduna and Niger States in 1 and 3 Divisions, as well as in 1 and 3 Divisions, Headquarters Command Army Records, Guards Brigade and 707 Special Forces Brigade Area of Responsibilities (AoR).

Exercise Egwu Eke IV will be carried out in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria comprising Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States in 82 Division AOR.

Exercise Crocodile Smile IV will be held across some states in the South-South and part of South Western States, including Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers State in 2, 6, 81 and 82 Divisions’ AoR.

The various exercises, which the Army will conduct in conjunction with other security agencies to boost synergy and inter-agency cooperation among the services and security agencies, will take place between November 1 and December 23, 2019.

Also read:

Speaking at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday, Buratai, noted that in addition to Exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Egwu Eke IV and Crocodile Smile IV; Operation Positive Identification, which is ongoing in the North East theatre of operation will be extended to cover the entire nation.

He said, “The operation will be directed at curtailing the movement of bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic militia, cattle rustlers and other criminal elements to other relatively peaceful states to perpetrate their crimes.

“Operation Positive Identification will run concurrently with this other routine Exercise during the period”.

Represented by the Chief of Training and Operations, Major General Enobong Udoh, the COAS further disclosed that the Nigerian Army will be involved in a range of Civil-Military cooperation activities in diverse areas through community outreaches such as free medical programmes, educational support activities.

Others are the rehabilitation of identified dilapidated roads, hospitals, schools and old people’s homes in various selected communities in all geo-political zones.

He added that the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association will visit and donate items to motherless babies homes, and other identified disadvantaged groups in selected communities across the nation, as part of efforts to provide succour to the needy during the period.

Vanguard