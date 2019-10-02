Security beefed up in Kano ahead of tribunal’s judgment

Security has been beefed up in Kano metropolis ahead of the Judgment to be delivered by the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday.

The tribunal had on Monday, Sept. 30, set aside Wednesday, Oct. 2, for the judgment on the petition filed by the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate against Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

PDP and Abba Kabir-Yusuf are challenging the declaration of Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje of APC as the winner of the March 23, governorship election in Kano state. Armed policemen have been deployed to strategic places within Kano and its environs, including the Government House and other public buildings.

Policemen have also taken over the control of the movement of vehicles, especially along the major streets in the Kano as early as 6.00 a.m as parts to check recklessly amongst motorists at the end of the judgment. Other security personnel have also been put on red alert at the tribunal located along the Miller road at Bompai areas of Kano state capital and all motorists who have no business with the area were turned back.

People going toward the area where the tribunal is located have been subjected to serious thorough questioning and checks to enhance security at the venue. Human and vehicular movements around the Bompai area was also restricted as only lawyers, journalists, and security personnel were allowed in or out of the place.

Source: NAN

