Seasoned journalist, Dele Agekameh, dies at 60

Dele Agekameh, veteran journalist and columnist is dead at age 60.

Agekameh, died on Friday after a prolonged battle with renal disorder

His lawyer son, Fabian, who confirmed the development, explained that the kidney problem came to bare in 2010. He also revealed that Mr Agekameh had mild case of diabetes and was also hypertensive.

“He first discovered his kidney problem sometime in 2010,” the younger Mr Agekameh said. “At the time, he was hypertensive and had a mild case of diabetes. He went to India in 2012 for a surgery to remove some kidney stones, which was successful. However, he was advised that he might need a kidney transplant as a lasting solution.

“Later in 2012, he had to begin dialysis, which he did at least two times a week and three times when he could manage it. That routine became part of his life until he passed away by 9:05 pm on Friday, 11th of October.

“The previous week, he went to Babcock University Teaching Hospital (BUTH) concerning complications with blood flow during his dialysis sessions, which had been an issue for some time. He had a follow-up visit at BUTH on Wednesday, two days before he passed, during which a minor procedure was performed and he was informed of the need for surgery to clear a blockage around his neck area.

“On the morning of Friday the 11th, he proceeded to Kidney Solutions, off Adeniyi Jones in Ikeja as usual, but there was difficulty hooking him up to the dialysis machines again. A surgeon from Lagos University Teaching Hospital who had seen him in the past was summoned immediately and he performed what was considered a minor procedure at the dialysis centre before he advised that dialysis must still take place. About one hour into the session, he became too weak and medication was administered, but his blood pressure remained low.

“According to his assistant who was with him (Agekameh), around 5 pm, the decision was taken to transfer him to a bigger hospital. Several calls were made for an ambulance to no avail until they decided to hook him up to oxygen and transport him with his personal car. After fighting traffic to get to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, there was another issue getting him into the emergency ward, as nurses who were finishing their shift refused to attend to him, based on the account of those with him.

“They reportedly claimed that the doctor that could attend to him was busy and they should wait. He was still in his personal car, clinging to life when a doctor went out there to pronounce him dead.

“The doctor, one Dr Olufemi, claimed that he died on arrival. His driver and personal assistant insist he was still responsive after their arrival at LASUTH. He has been deposited at LASUTH morgue awaiting an autopsy.”

