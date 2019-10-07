By Olasunkanmi Akoni

In furtherance of attaining Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Lagos State Government has been advised to invest more in frontier technologies as veritable innovative tools to achieve efficient and sustainable waste management in the state.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, as Guest Speaker, gave the advice, yesterday, in his lengthy lecture delivered at the 2019, World Habitat Day, with the theme, “Frontier Technologies as Innovative Tool to Transform Waste to Wealth,” organized by Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The World Habitat Day is globally observed on the first Monday of October each year and this is aimed at supporting the UN-Habitat’s mission towards transformative change in cities and human settlements without leaving a single individual and place behind.

Bamidele, the former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, noted that rapid urbanization, urban poverty, growth of slums, climate change, inefficient waste management, among others are some of the major challenges facing the attainment of the goals of Nigeria’s vision 2020.

Bamidele, who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, said, “According to the World Economic and Social Survey 2018, frontier technologies hold immense potential to improve how people work and live, as well as to significantly accelerate efforts to achieve the SDGs and address climate change.

“It is a globally acknowledged truism that frontier technologies, such as automation, robotics, electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, biotechnologies, and artificial intelligence, have the capacity to possibly transform the social, economic and environmental spheres.

“They offer the potential of better, cheaper, faster, scalable and easy to use solutions for daily problems, including waste management. They also present opportunities for developing countries to leapfrog towards less efficient technologies and implement social innovations.

“In line with these possibilities, the most compelling global thinking on City development as embedded in the New Urban Agenda calls for enhanced cooperation and knowledge exchange on science, technology, and innovation that will influence the development of current and future urban areas in the world.”

Meantime, of Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the theme of the Day, was quite apt for Lagos State as the State was just stepping up efforts towards solving the challenges of waste management.

“The task ahead is to harness frontier technologies to achieve sustainable development while mitigating their adverse economic, social and political consequences. Without any doubt, the place of technology and best practices in ensuring effective and efficient waste management in a megacity like ours cannot be overemphasized” he said.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, stressed that effective management of waste was a global priority, adding that it was important to view “Waste” as a valuable resource that could be turned to wealth through technology, which offered the potential of better, cheaper, faster, scalable and easy to use solutions for everyday problems.

His words: “This innovative approach will address all areas of the waste hierarchy, including reduction, reuse, recycling, recovery, and disposal.

“With innovative and technology-driven waste management system, cities can resolve not only challenges but also create employment, promote economic growth, improve health and ecosystems which in turn contributes to happier, greener and healthier cities.”

He stated that in line with the determination and commitment to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment, the State Government had re-energized the solid waste management sector by promoting the concept of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle as a major thrust of waste management in the State.

The governor, therefore, urged enjoined all residents of the State to embrace and spread the gospel of the Blue Box programme and the Community Clean-up Campaign that was recently launched as an innovative way of strategically managing solid waste in the State.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako said that Lagos State had continued to blaze the trail in “innovative approaches to urban management, not limited to the waste sector”

“All these efforts are being concerted with the due realization that any omission or error that could be recorded in the adoption of options should not create new challenges, otherwise the world eco-balance would be negatively affected,” he said.

