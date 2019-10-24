Breaking News
School Supervisor jailed 60 years for child defilement

By Henry Ojelu

A Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sitting in Ikeja, has sentenced a 47- year-old school Supervisor, Mr Adegboyega Adenekan to 60 years in prison for defiling a two-year old and 11-month-old pupil of a school in Lagos.Court, Housewife

Justice Sybil Nwaka convicted Adenekan on a one count charge of defilement of a child sometime in November 2016 at Chrisland School, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos.

The convict was accused of  having unlawful sexual intercourse with the 2-year-old pupil.

In her judgment, Justice Nwaka held that the prosecution has proven its case of defilement against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt, contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The judge said, “The basic elements to consider in this case is that the accused had sex with the child; that there was penetration; that the evidence of the child must be corroborated.

“The victim, in her evidence before the court, she said that Mr Adenakan put his mouth and his hand in her wee-wee (vagina). She also said that the supervisor put his mouth in the vagina of her bestfriend, Jenita.

“The little girl said that Adenekan covered her mouth when she attempted to shout. And that he (defendant) defiled her twice inside the school premise; at his office and at the hallway”.

According to the judge, the evidence of the child that the defendant defiled her twice was evidently corroborated by the medical report from Mirabel Center.

“I have no doubt in mind that this defendant, Adenekan is the same person the victim said put his hand in her vagina and therefore, the defendant is hereby convicted accordingly.

” The defendant is hereby sentenced to 60 years imprisonment,” Nwaka ruled.

