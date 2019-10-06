Schneider Electric Energy and Sustainability Services is hiring

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems.

Job role: Transport and Customs specialist

Responsibilities

Execute daily transportation and customs operations according to defined transportation operating plans.

Request and vet all required import documents from the supplier to ensure conformity with import regulations before departure.

Ensure all documents for clearing are available before the arrival of goods at the port.

Coordinate with the assigned broker and prepare supporting documents required for clearance.

Follow up with the assigned broker on the status of all shipments under clearance and ensure on-time delivery.

Analyze delivery costs and recommend more cost-effective methods of transportation.

Ensure the 3PL warehouse complies with and functions within the environmental health and safety rules in accordance with the current statutory requirements and good warehousing practice.

Develop, review and ensure KPI’s & SOPs for 3PL warehouse is implemented.

Any additional responsibility as assigned by the Line Manager.

Requirements

BSc/BA in business administration, supply chain management or relevant field

5 years’ experience in a similar role

Experience in customer service will be appreciated

Knowledge of customs regulations and requirements

Ability to work with little supervision and track multiple processes

Computer-savvy with a working knowledge of logistics software (ERP)

Outstanding organizational and coordination abilities

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

To apply click on the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1489231026/

