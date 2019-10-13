Save us from bad road, Educationist tasks Sanwo-Olu

By Chris Onuoha

The Principal, Neander International School, Epe Lekki Expressway, Idris Agbaje has called on the Lagos State government to help fix the bad portion of Epe-Lekki Expressway that has slowed down vehicular movement, economic and academic activities on the axis.

Agbaje stated this during the School’s Cultural and Independence Day anniversary held in the School premises.

The Principal, who noted that the deplorable state of the road has caused lot of hardship to people living on the axis, also said that many industries including schools like Neander and others are adversely affected by the poor state of the road.

“For the past couple of months, the road leading from Lekki down to Epe has been very terrible. It has become very difficult for cars to pass through the road. It is affecting economic activities and quality of life. Many hours are spent on this road now and also, it is visibly affecting the vehicles that ply the road. The school is also affected as a result of the bad road as parents equally complain. It is not making anybody happy.

This area harbors notable companies like the Lekki free trade zone, Dangote refinery including industries springing up. Besides, heavy duty trucks plying the road cause lot of damage to the fragile asphalts that was laid on the road,” says Agbaje.

While urging the government to take proactive measures, he said, “I believe that the government has the capacity to fix this road. The shot gap measures government is taking are not really effective. They put sand on the bad spots but once it rains, everything is washed away.

My appeal is for the Lagos State government to come and permanently fix the roads. We are tired of temporary measures.”

Vanguard