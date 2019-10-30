General Dynamics, one of the largest defence corporation in the world released its quarterly financial results some days ago. The report revealed that Saudi Arabia is about $3.4 billion late on payment for its Canadian-produced Light Armoured Vehicles (LAVs).

This deal which was reportedly controversial ensured the supply of hundreds of LAV 6.0 advanced combat vehicles to Saudi for transportation of troops on the battlefield.

The LAVs are wheeled military vehicles armed with various weapons, including automatic cannons, machine guns, mortars and anti-tank missiles. They’re being produced by General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada (GDLS-C) at its plant in London, Ontario, CBC reported.

ALSO READ:

The roughly $14-billion contract was brokered and is being managed by the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), a Crown corporation that helps Canadian companies in aerospace, defence, infrastructure and other sectors land contracts with foreign governments.

Radio Canada Internationals tried to hear the other side of the report from Saudi, but there was no response according to CBC report.

Vanguard News Nigeria.