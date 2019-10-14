Saraki can’t resuscitate PDP in Kogi Politics — APC

By Boluwaji Obahopo

The secretary of the media and publicity committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election, Dr Tom Ohikere has disclosed that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki does not command the influence to be able to facilitate reconciliation within the Kogi state PDP and pull the party from the brink of defeat.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus on Friday named the immediate past President of the Senate, as the chairman of a five-man reconciliation committee charged with the task of reuniting Jonathan and Idris with the PDP chapters in their respective home states.

Secretary of the media and publicity committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, Tom Ohikere in a chat with journalists yesterday described Saraki’s task as an impossible mission.

He said: “What does Bukola Saraki know of Kogi politics, he never established any warm relationship with our people, even the state chapter of the PDP even when he was Senate President. What did the state chapter of the PDP benefit from him?

“Now all of a sudden they want the PDP in Kogi state to defer to him. A PDP that is desperately struggling to find its bearing amids a surge of defections and altercations.

“They seem lost. We know their defeat in the 2015 election is still reverberating in their affairs. They are short of notable and strong political personalities that can steer the party. If not how would they bring a man fastly dissipating into political obscurity to come and head their reconciliation just a month to election proper.”

Ohikere added that the PDP in the state are only putting up a front as they know that their electoral bid is a pipe dream, “The PDP in Kogi state as you can see has no bearing oscillating between Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki, two politicians that have been humbled by the 2019 election and are fighting desperately to maintain their self-respect.

“So I don’t think it will bring about any change in the political and electoral balance in Kogi state. Kogi State is APC and will remain so as long as we continue to pursue the general interest of our people. For now we are keeping to and delivering on our mandate, so there is no vacancy in lugard house”.

