Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu, Elumelu, Okonkwo, Akiolu, Onyema, Others for Eko Excellence Awards

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Dr Awele Vivian Elumelu, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Aremu Akiolu, Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, Allen Onyema Mr. John, Chief Obi Ezeude Momoh, Mrs Makanjuola Comfort, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, and a host of others will all be recognized for their outstanding role in growing the economy and leading sustainable change in the city of Lagos.

The Eko Excellence Awards, which will take place at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on November 23, 2019, will be Kickstarted with a Red Carpet by 5pm.



Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the Executive Secretary of Eko Excellence Awards, Ms. Sanni Busola disclosed that the event will be one of the largest gatherings of chief executives, business owners, political leaders, MD’s, key management of businesses and emerging leaders for an award and recognition in the history of Lagos.

The Governor of Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be recognized with EKO Man of the year award, Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Women Most Supportive Personality of the Year), Dr Awele Vivian Elumelu (Role Model to the Female Child), Oba Rilwan Babatunde Aremu Akiolu (Lifetime Achievement Award), Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo (Business Personality of the Year), Allen Onyema (Lifetime Humanitarian Award), Mr. John, Chief Obi Ezeude Momoh (Entrepreneurs Making a Difference), Mrs Makanjuola Comfort (Best Practices in Public Office), Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa (Excellence in Public Office), Mr Garba Dugum (Award for Integrity in Leadership), Dr. Mustapha F. Alimi (Award for Indelible Mark in Healthcare).

Organizations to be recognized include Stanbic IBTC Bank (Most Enterprising Bank of the Year), Chevron Nigeria Limited (Award for Sustainable Community Development), Workforce Group (Capacity building organization of the year), Silverbird Cinemas (Viewers Choice Cinema of the year), Globacom Limited (Best Data Network Provider of the Year), Dangote Group (Labour Friendly Organization of the Year), Adron Homes and properties (Excellence in Real Estate and Property Management), British International School (Most Outstanding Secondary School of the year), Channels Television (Viewers Choice TV Station of the Year), Leadway Assurance Plc (Insurance Company of the Year), China Civil Engineering Construction Company (Master of Durable Roads), Planet Projects Nigeria Limited (Construction Company of the Year), Renmoney Microfinance Bank (Most Outstanding Microfinance Bank of the Year), St. Nicholas Hospital (Excellence in Healthcare Delivery), Coleman Wires and Cables (Award for Business Innovation) amongst others.

The secretary of the independent audit committee of the awards Mr, Sydney Ugbeda of Impact Edge Consulting Limited noted that the online voting process witnessed significant participation from the general public. In his words “in three weeks of the online voting, a total number of 35, 847 votes was been recorded with massive votes coming from the healthcare, media, entertainment and banking sector with a number of other individual categories.”