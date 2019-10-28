Sanwo-Olu approves rehabilitation of 60 public schools in Lagos

n fulfilment of Sanwoolu’s inaugural promise to invest in the education of children and young adults in the state.

The state Commissioner, Ministry of Education, Mrs.Folasade Adesayo, who disclosed this at an interactive session with stakeholders of the ministry, Monday, said that the move was i n fulfilment of Sanwoolu’s inaugural promise to invest in the education of children and young adults in the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the rehabilitation of 60 public schools across the state aimed at improving standard, quality of education as well as education management.

Adesayo added that the bold vision of Sanwoolu would herald a new vista of hope at repositioning the education sector in the state.

According to the commissioner, the benefitting schools in the first phase, include 10 from each of the six education districts.

She said the move was part of the effort and impact-driven activities in kick-starting transformation in the education sector.

Adebayo stressed that the commencement of the rehabilitations might, however, not take-off until all due processes, including procurement, were fully completed and strictly adhered to by all parties involved.

According to her, “Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration has resolved to introduce measures aimed at addressing three (3)broad critical issues affecting education in the state; the need to upgrade the teaching profession, the curriculum and school infrastructure. Government will ensure that public schools in Lagos State are made number one nationally and compete globally with much-needed skills while preparing for jobs of tomorrow.”