Samsung’s free eye surgery excites cataract patients

By Gabriel Olawale

A total of 115 cataract patients benefitted from the 2019 free eye surgery sponsored by Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria Limited, SHIN, in collaboration with the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH and Vision Care, an arm of the World Health Organisation, WHO dedicated to restore and improve vision.

Two-year-old Victor, one of the patients remarked: “Daddy I can see balloon.” That was his first statement after doctors removed the bandages from his eyes.

Overwhelmed with joy, Victor’s father, Sunday, said that his son was diagnosed a year ago, but it was difficult raising money for the surgery.

“He was a year old when we noticed he couldn’t see. When I heard about this free surgery I decided to give it a trial and thank God today, my son can now see. He couldnt go to school before, but I am happy he can start school now.”

Mrs. Iweroma Grace, 70, based in Delta State, to no avail. “I have bought several yet no changes until I came here and was told that it’s cataract that requires surgery.”

Mr. Dehinsilu Miniru, 63, another beneficiary, said: “ “Before the surgery, I don’t use to see clearly, on regular occasion, if motorbike is coming I won’t know until it gets close to me,” he said.

“I heard about this free surgery by Samsung last year but it was late. I waited another year to benefit ,” he added.

Speaking during the surgery at LASUTH, the Chief Executive Officer of SHI-MCI and the representative of Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria, Mr. Dongseong Suh, revealed that his company has been working hand-in-hand with Vision Care since 2015 and that the free eye surgery was part of SHIN’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR projects in Nigeria.

He said that the cataract surgery intervention was targeted at the most vulnerable people who could not afford the cost of the surgery.

Also speaking, the Volunteer Team Leader, Vision Care, Milyung Oh, said that the organisation was passionate about collaborating on missions that would restore immediate vision to citizens.

Appreciating the gesture, the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Professor Adetokunbo Fabanwo urged other public-spirited individuals and organisations to emulate SHIN by assisting the less-privileged members of the society, saying “the state government is trying but we cannot do it alone. That is why we welcome and appreciate partnership like this,” he added.