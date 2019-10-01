Sammie Okposo, Chioma Jesus, others dazzle at ‘Switch with Tosin Bee’     

Following the success of his maiden concert tagged “Switch with Tosin Bee”, which has become talk of the town, gospel music rave, Adejumobi Oluwatosin, a.k.a Tosin Bee has expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the event, just as he revealed that his best is yet to come in the gospel circle.

Tosin, who is one of the gospel ministers under the One Hallelujah Record label of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), converged fans and stakeholders in the industry and dignitaries from all walks of life at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, last Saturday.

Some of the notable gospel artistes that performed at the event include Sammie Okposo, Tim Godfrey, Chioma Jesus, Prospa, Efe Nathan, Beejay Sax, Big Bolaji, Laolu Gbenjo, among others.

According to Tosin Bee, the concert was an experience one can’t forget in a hurry. “God really surprised us, surpassed my imagination. The turnout was amazing, the hall was filled up that people had to stand due to insufficient space. I couldn’t believe when I saw how a lot of people were standing because there was no space again. Till date, people are still talking about how impactful the event was”, he said.

He added; “Switch with Tosin Bee, is a platform created for people to come and drop every burden on their mind and just give God praise, a lot of times our miracle is a praise away. So, it’s an avenue to switch from whatever you are going through, to praise.”

