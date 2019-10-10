Salesgirl docked for stealing N154,000, granted N100,000 bail

A salesgirl, Anuoluwapo Bakare, who allegedly stole her employer’s N154,000 was on Thursday arraigned at the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Bakare, who resides in the Dopemu Agege area of Lagos, is standing trial on a one-count charge of stealing.

She, however, entered a not-guilty plea and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni also ordered Bakare to produce one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till November 20 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada told the court that the defendant committed the offence between June and July at No. 1, Bayo Ayeni Street, Aluminum Village, Dopemu, Lagos.

Eruada said that Bakare stole N154,000 belonging to her employer, Mrs Emmanuela Oluchi.

He said the defendant stole the money being proceeds of some aluminum accessories entrusted to her to sell in the shop.

“It was during stocktaking that the complainant discovered that the money was missing,’’ the prosecutor told the court.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

