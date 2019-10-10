Breaking News
Translate

Salesgirl docked for stealing N154,000, granted N100,000 bail

On 12:14 pmIn Newsby

A salesgirl, Anuoluwapo Bakare, who allegedly stole her employer’s N154,000 was on Thursday arraigned at the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Salesgirl docked for stealing N154,000, granted N100,000 bail
Court

Bakare, who resides in the Dopemu Agege area of Lagos, is standing trial on a one-count charge of stealing.

She, however, entered a not-guilty plea and was granted bail in the sum of N100,000.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni also ordered Bakare to produce one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till November 20 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada told the court that the defendant committed the offence between June and July at No. 1, Bayo Ayeni Street, Aluminum Village, Dopemu, Lagos.

Eruada said that Bakare stole N154,000 belonging to her employer, Mrs Emmanuela Oluchi.

He said the defendant stole the money being proceeds of some aluminum accessories entrusted to her to sell in the shop.

“It was during stocktaking that the complainant discovered that the money was missing,’’ the prosecutor told the court.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

(NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.