RUGA settlement: Onwuka accuses Umahi, Ikpeazu of selling land to Fulani herders

By Chinedu Adonu

SELF acclaimed President of Biafra, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka has accused the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi and Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpazu of selling hectares of land to Fulani herdsmen for RUGA settlement.

He warned the two governors to revoke the sold lands or suffer the wraths of Biafran youths.

Onwuka who issued this warning while briefing journalists in Enugu, pointed out that unless the two governors respectively revoke the lands and deceased from that, that their families would suffer the repercussion for life.

“We are noticing RUGA settlement at Lokpanta in Abia state which is ongoing now where Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpazu sold hectares of land to Fulani herdsmen and also hearing that a large hectares of Lands has been sold Fulani herdsmen by Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi. We warn them to revoke the land and desist from such. If they fail to do so, their families and relations will suffer it for life”, Onwuka warned

Expressing joy over the support of foreign countries like United States Of America, USA, to achieve Biafran independence, pointed out that no other power can give Biafra independence except the United States of America, USA.

Onwuka who disclosed that he plans to launch Biafran currency, has been slated to hold on December 15, 2019 at Ndoki Park, Aba in Abia state, said that the currency would be known as Gad and Eri.

“Until Biafra have international back up, there would be no independence. No African country can achieve freedom without the assistant of foreign countries. Biafra failed during the Nigerian civil war because they don’t have international backing.

“Biafra achieved freedom because of the assistant of United State of American government.

“We will launch the Biafran new currency called Gad and Eri on December 15, 2019 at Ndoki park Aba, Abia state. We are not going to use pounds anymore because it’s a symbol of British government oppression against Biafra.

Onwuka who is also the leader of Zionist Movement of Biafra, stated that the denominations of the currency to be used are; 5, 10,20,50 and100 Gad notes while coins would be 1,2,5,10,20,50 Eri.

He condemned the purported media report by Donald Trump, congratulating Nigerian government on October 1st, 2019 and warned that the USA Ambassador to Nigerian should stop deceiving the masses with his pro Muslim ideology.

“The letter purported to be written by President Trump on October 1st was not written by Trump but by American Ambassador to Nigeria and we warn them to stop deceiving the masses with fake news and being anti Biafrans. We call on Trump to caution American Ambassador to Nigeria to order”, He said.

Vanguard