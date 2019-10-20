He added that he was close to Ladipo Spare Parts Market, Oshodi, when the police stopped him.

Ogbonna confessed; “I looked back and I didn’t see any of the guys that had engaged me to carry the items.

“Although, this was not the first time, I would be helping them to carry materials like that to Ladipo. It was the fourth. I charged them N2,500 for these particular materials. At another time, I had collected N1800 for such things.”

“Once I get to Ladipo, they would tell me to wait while they sold off those materials and pay me. The materials I helped them carry before this were eight jerry cans filled with diesel and batteries. They were sold off in Ladipo.”

The buyers, Oyegbuchi Leonard, 50, and Hassan Umoru, 55, both confessed to have bought heavy duty batteries and diesel oil from the suspects. They also confirmed making payment ranging from N15,000 to N20,000 differently and separately for items brought for sale but pleaded that they never knew the items were stolen.

The suspects have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation and prosecution.