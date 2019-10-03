Rookie Holloway, Asher-Smith shine in IAAF Doha Finals

Grant Holloway of the United States marked his first season in the professional ranks with a 110m hurdles gold in 13.10 at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, putting defending and Olympic champion Omar McLeod under such pressure that he crashed out of contention after hitting the last three hurdles with increasing force.

Silver went to authorized neutral athlete Sergey Shubenkov, the 2015 champion and 2017 silver medallist, who chased the new arrival home, adding a silver to his collection in 13.15 ahead of France’s European champion Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, who took bronze in 13.18.

Earlier in the evening, Dina Asher-Smith had lived up to her billing as the overwhelming favourite in the women’s 200m final by winning in a British record of 21.88.

After the injuries that had befallen potential rivals such as Jamaica’s Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, 2013 and 2015 world champion Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands and 2017 world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lee of the Ivory Coast, the 23-year-old Briton had less of a task in her final than there might have been

All she could do was to make as convincing a job as possible of adding gold to the silver she won in the 100m behind Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce on Sunday night – and this she did as she finished with five metres to spare, trimming a hundredth of a second off the time with which she secured the European title in Berlin last summer.

Brittany Brown of the United States took silver in a personal best of 22.22, with Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji adding the world to her European bronze in 22.51.

In the first final of the night, Poland’s Pawel Fajdek became the first man to win four world titles in the hammer with the best effort of 80.50m.

France’s Quentin Bigot took silver with 78.19m ahead of Hungary’s Bence Halasz, who had a best of 78.18m. Wojciech Nowicki, who beat his fellow Pole to the European title last summer, finished fourth with a best of 77.69m.

However, the Polish team then lodged a protest, claiming Halasz had touched the ground outside the circle on his first attempt. The jury of appeal concluded that irregularities in the conduct of the competition disadvantaged Nowicki and, in fairness to both athletes, decided to award bronze medals to both Nowicki and Halasz.

Source: IAAF

Vanguard News