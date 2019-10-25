Rochas Okorocha to Spend N1 billion on out of School Children

…Says no Kobo from Donor Agencies, 20, 000 Underprivileged trained in Nigeria so far in 21 years

By Henry Umoru

Rochas Foundation Friday, disclosed that since its inception twenty one years ago, over 20,000 Orphans and underprivileged Nigerians have been trained so far.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Director- General, Rochas Foundation, Ucy Rochas who disclosed that no Kobo has been received from foreign donor agencies, said that the Foundation has set aside, a whopping sum of N1 billion to return out of school children to the classrooms.

Okorocha who noted that this was in a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education, said that over 5,737 students are in various schools across the country run by the Foundation.

According to her, the Foundation which was established in 1998 has also established a college where African children from less privileged backgrounds can enjoy free and qualitative education at no cost to their countries.

On plans to partner with the Federal Ministry of Education to get children of school age off the streets, Okorocha said: “The Foundation during the 2020 – 2021 time frame will partner with the Ministry of Education in this regard. It is for this reason that we shall launch a programme which encourages volunteerism and to pick these children out of the streets, providing them with education wherever they may be found in Nigeria.

“Rochas Foundation is budgeting the sum of N1 billion for this programme. This fund will be disbursed through NGOs who are found to be credible to help pursue this cause in their various localities where they exist.”

Speaking further, the Director General said, “The Rochas Foundation is a no profit no governmental humanitarian, non religious organisation stablished to alleviate suffering in the society. The Rochas Foundation has since inception over 21 years ago been committed to seeking the well being for the downtrodden and the less privileged in our society.

“Our mission has this far set the pace for our continued help and support in charting courses of development in our nation and Africa at large.

“Since inception in 1998, more than 20,000 children from the poorest of the poor have benefitted from the free education scheme of the Rochas foundation. Currently, 6110 Students are in various schools across the country.

“With over 2000 graduates since inception, and over 4000 under graduates currently in different universities. Our challenge has been how to provide jobs for them considering their background and the fact that no one speaks for them or help them in securing jobs. They don’t have the contact to secure the jobs as is the common practice in our country. It is for this reason that we kindly call on federal government of Nigeria to consider these graduates.

On IDP Camps, she said, “The Rochas Foundation has visited several IDP Camps in Nigeria and we are shocked to note that thousands of children are not going to school, for example the Karon – Majigi IDP Camp where we are training over 180 students in various schools – The foundation intends to improve on this during the period of 2020 2021 action plan across the country.

“As you are aware over 10 million children are out of school in Nigeria primarily due to poverty, instead of education and its benefits, they engage in street trading to help them and their family survive, recently the federal ministry of education had announced this ugly situation and is making every frantic effort to address it. The foundation during the 2020 – 2021 time Frame will partner with the ministry of education in this regard. It is for this reason heat we shall launch this READ which encourages volunteerism and to pick these children out of the streets, providing them with education wherever they may be found in Nigeria.

“Rochas foundation is budgeting the sum of 1 billion Naira for this programme, this fund will be disbursed through NGO’s who are found to be credible to help pursue this cause in their various localities where they exist. We want to use this opportunity to appeal to the agencies in Nigeria to assist in this fight, our concern is that 10 million children is the like a whole nation not going to school and this will create a time bomb for insecurity in the future if this situation is not addressed. We however commend the federal government for their initiative in this regard.

“During the year in 2023 the Rochas Foundation will be sponsoring 10 students per state, the brightest children who make the best results in JAMB for scholarships to study in Nigerian universities, and 5 from every African country. This however does not include the various graduates from our schools who will also scholarship form our universities.”

