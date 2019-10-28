Robert Evans, producer of ‘Godfather’ dies at 89

Film producer, Robert Evans popular known for marrying seven wives including actresses like Ali McGraw has died at the age of 89.

Some of his hit films include: “Love Story”, “Barefoot in the Park,” “The Odd Couple,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Goodbye, Columbus”, “The Godfather”, and “Paper Moon”.

His death was confirmed by his publicist, Monique Moss. No details were provided. He died on Saturday, according to Variety, a trade publication for the entertainment industry, BBC reported.

As the inexperienced production head of Paramount Pictures from 1966 to 1974, Evans oversaw a string of hits that helped revive the studio, Bloomberg reported.

They included Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” in 1972 and Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” in 1974. Both made the American Film Institute’s 2007 list of the 100 best American movies.

“The producer is the most important element of a film,” he once declared. “He’s on a film for four or five years and gets very little credit for it.”

McGraw, who married Evans in 1969 before leaving him for the actor Steve McQueen, said he would be “remembered as a giant”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.