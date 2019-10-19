Rights of Almajiris will be protected, Programme manager assures

Hajiya Zainab Magaji, the Programme Manager of Bi-Lingual Educational Programme in Nasarawa State says no rights of any Almajiri student will be trampled upon under the watch of the programme in the state.

Magaji gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lafia.

According to her, the Bi-Lingual Educational Programme is an intervention initiative of foreign sponsors with support from the state government to give standard Quranic training to Almajiris in the state.

She described the recent shutdown of Almajiri schools in Kaduna and Katsina states, over poor standards and infringement of human rights as alarming.

She promised that students under the Bi-lingual programme in Nasarawa state would be properly trained and all their rights protected.

“Most of them are often children. So child’s rights will be enforced. Everyone that will be trained through the Bi-Lingual programme will not have cause to worry as regards how he or she will be cared for.

“What the Bi-Lingual programme is trying to put in place is a more formal and a more standard way of teaching Almajiris than the traditional form of Almajiri schools,’’ she said.

Magaji said that the programme would soon build three boarding schools in the state, for the project to commence with 900 students projected as intake for the pilot admission.

“For the first intake, each school will give admission to 300 students.

“What we want to do is to change the scenario by this intervention so that the training can be more organised.’’

She also assured that well-trained teachers would be employed and given strict guidelines, on how to properly tutor students on basic Quranic education.

Magaji promised that students would not be forced against their will or pushed to go out to beg for alms on the streets.

She disclosed that the project was implemented in nine states across the country with the Federal Ministry of Education coordinating and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) implementing the project.

Vanguard News Nigeria.