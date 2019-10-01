Breaking News
Translate

Revealed: What Soludo said about Nigerian economy

On 6:46 pmIn Business, News, Politicsby

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo, Tuesday said that for Nigerian economy to thrive, the country needs to be aggressive in innovation and competitiveness.

*Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo

Soludo who is currently a member of the Economic Advisory Council, gave reasons why the country’s economy records poorly, despite efforts by the current administration to boost it.

Notable points from Nigeria’s President, Buhari Independence Day Speech(Opens in a new browser tab)

Speaking at a summit organised by Platform Nigeria, a vision of Poju Oyemade, the senior pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, Lagos, the renowned Professor of Economics opined that the game of the future is “innovate, compete or die.” He said Nigeria needs to start preparing for a world without oil, which calls for innovations in diverse aspects of the economy.

“We need to start preparing for 400 million people that will soon be upon us in a world without oil. We have been living on the life support of oil, when oil goes up, the economy goes up and when oil comes down, the economy comes down.”

Stop using Boko Haram as excuse to embezzle public funds, Group cautions politicians(Opens in a new browser tab)

He said Nigeria needs to be committed to equipping its people and youth with technology.

“The misery that will befall us is to continue to churn out millions of semi-illiterates youth and largely unemployed citizens,” he warned.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.