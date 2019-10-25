Revealed: Real reason Tinubu reconcile with Afikuyomi — APC Chieftain

A source close to the National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed has revealed to newsmen the real reason why the National leader reconciled his political differences with former speaker of the Lagos house of assembly member, Tokunbo Afikuyomi.

According to the impeccable source, “Following the surgery at the UK hospital, Afikuyomi was said to have been confined to a wheelchair for over two months.. He was said to have been additionally on crutches for like 3 more weeks before weight-bearing and then advised by doctors to embark on the use of the Orthopadics boots to help steady his ankles”.

His extensive post-surgery care was said to have included weeks of physiotherapy care in the United Kingdom. This was again followed by visits to doctors in Ghana and yet another post-surgery review with doctors in Atlanta.

According to a Source who visited him during that period, he was said to have been placed on Morphine (Oralmol) a very strong pain killer to enable him to endure the severe pain the domestic accident inflicted on him.

Upon the completion of his treatment abroad and while those bent on further alienating him from Tinubu were in town with stories of his active involvement with Atiku campaign, the Publisher of Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi was said to have been shocked to find the man is rumoured to be working for Atiku in Nigeria to be on a wheelchair at Heathrow being assisted to get on a flight to Nigeria. Olorunyomi was said to have waited and joined the airline ground staff to assist his long-time friend now confined to a wheelchair to get on board.

According to a source, what made the reconciliation with Tinubu possible was a prominent traditional ruler in Lagos who was said to have stumbled on the shocking facts about Afikuyomi’s health travails during the 2019 electioneering period.

The traditional ruler was said to have sent for Afikuyomi and even examined all the photographs of him in the hospital and in a wheelchair with embedded dates. It was this traditional ruler, according to an impeccable source close the APC national leader who debunked the lies Tinubu had been sold by some political jobbers close to him. Tinubu was said to have felt very bad upon the revelation of the truth.

First, he discovered to his greatest shock that contrary to the dummy he was sold to by some political jobbers around him that Afikuyomi was working with the Atiku Campaign to undermine him because the treatment meted out to Ambode, the Senator was actually on a wheelchair far away in the United Kingdom from a domestic injury he had had which resulted in a twisted ankle and broken Fabia bone. Following the incident and excruciating pain he suffered, Afikuyomi was said to have been sedated and evacuated to the United Kingdom in early January. He was then admitted into the hospital and had a major surgery a few days after.

Asiwaju, was said to have told one of his political associates that, “the fact that Tokunbo did not abandon Ambode the way most of the people who benefited from him did, is the strength of his character that I admire. Tokunbo is not someone who will abandon you in time of adversity. Yes, we had our differences on Ambode and he took a principled stand. I am a Democrat and will not kill him for that.”

Another member of the GAC, the APC apex decision making organ in Lagos State was quoted to have said, “I am glad Afikuyomi and Asiwaju have been reconciled. Kudos to Asiwaju for this. This is leadership for you. I don’t know what Afikuyomi has done that some of those who once decamped to the PDP has not done. In fact, some of them did worse to Asiwaju than Tokunbo did. But they are back to the fold today. This is a reflection of Asiwaju’s leadership quality.”

