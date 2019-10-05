By Juliet Ebirim

Self-styled highest paid sex therapist in Nigeria, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed popularly known as Jaruma has made some startling revelations concerning how much some staunch and celebrated supporters of Tacha made to supported the evicted Housemate.

According to her, while quoting figures released to her by one of the managers of Tacha’s campaign group, she learnt Peter Okoye of defunct Psquare donated just 100 thousand naira and the popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky who was seen by all as one of the loudest supporters of Tacha donated nothing.

“ On my part, this is what I know, Sampson should come out and tell the world how much everyone sent with dates. Let everyone be transparent. Sampson told me that Peter sent them only 100k in August. He said Bobrisky did not send a penny! Now, I ‘m hearing something different in the voice note above (referring to a disclaimer sent to her). He said Nkechi BS sent 20k in August. He said Angela Okorie did not send any money to them and no one else sent any money to them,” Jaaruma had revealed in reaction to a disclaimer sent to her by some concerned supporters of Tacha known as ‘Tacha Titans’ that she should not release any more money to the management of Tacha’s affairs unless she sees the ex-housemate in person.

The disclaimer as posted by Jaruma reads, “ Good afternoon, please kindly help us’Titans’ pass this information to Queen J, that she should not release any money to Tacha management, They have been using Tacha and lying about donation people made for her. Please Queen J should not release any money if she does not see Tacha one on one.”

Jaruma, Bobrisky, Peter Okoye and many celebrities had pledged their support for Tacha at the height of the Big Brother game.

Peter Okoye was alleged to have promised to pay Tacha the Big Brother grand prize in the event she loses out in the game and when confronted when Tacha was evicted, he blatantly denied making such a promise. Bobrisky, on the other hand, had promised to support the ex Housemate in huge cash and kind but this revelation has proven otherwise.

Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing mentioned in the report to have contributed only 20k had confirmed she actually did so.

