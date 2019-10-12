REV. BIODUN FATOYINBO: HOW INNOCENT?

Ahmed Abu

There is no truth as true as the evidences of the results a man’s work generates; true to this proof-driven statement of the Carpenter’s son a lot of people now called their Saviour, I quote, “Do you not believe that I am in the Father and the Father in me?…believe me for the sake of the works themselves.” That is, if you don’t believe I am not what these accusations are, believe me for the enduring results being generated by my works.

As a Non-Christian, on the sidelines I stayed observing all the roars on the social media and other media outlets accusing one Abuja based Pastor, Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo; I was amazed how he trended on twitter for days, trended [At the time] more than president, Donald J. Trump; trended more than the president of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari; I got upset on the useless and senseless publicity given to a Pastor, not worth it, in my opinion.

Although, I understand the fact that every human deserves a fair hearing; hence, I lunched a study on him with a discipline never to watch any of his messages so my mind is not influenced, because I was told you can be held spell bound listening to him; he has such an attractive persona, magical vocals, outstanding touch of excellence and mastery of presentation that spells a person’s mind in seconds. I resorted to surf all I needed on the internet and spoke with both his haters [Like me] and those under his Charismatic spell. In my study, I discovered [Not going to bore you with all those discoveries]:

1.) Rev. Biodun is the initiator of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly, headquartered in Nigerian’s Capital, Abuja with branches [Campuses like they call it] in Dubai, Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Ilorin, where he actually started.

2.) He was born into a family of four, a Church drummer before starting COZA.

3.) Rev. Biodun got married to his wife, Mrs. Modele and together, they built COZA to the level it is. They are blessed with four Children.

4.) He seems to love Gucci attires, Billionaire and Angelo Galasso as he appears on these brands often.

I promised I am not going to bore you with discoveries, but something caught my fantasy; it is the timeline of his achievements. Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo at age Forty already very successful as I saw photos on his Dubai Birthday celebration, which according to one of my sources, was a deliberate tool to woo people to the opening of their Dubai Church. Now, I decided to look away [For a while] from the “Dusts” and focus on the “Substance.”

Greatness attracts; when you are a light in the dark, a lot of insects gravitates your direction, some for warmth, and others to sting. In my discoveries, the COZA Senior Pastor commands greatness and looks like navigating unconventional waters in their Christian fold, of which it is natural he must attract “Insects” either for support or destruction, depending on his response or reactions to these “Insects.”

I bumped at a quote many years ago, which reads: “Nothing is more difficult than to introduce a new order, because the innovator has for enemies all those who have done well under the old conditions and lukewarm defenders in those who may do well under the new.”

The Abuja based Pastor seems to be in a new order. Reading him up, he seem to have direct impact on people within and outside his operational jurisdiction, through his ministry’s foundation – COZA Care Foundation [Co-Founded with his wife], with the sole purpose of giving back to its immediate community and ensuring smiles on the faces of those that are vulnerable, less privileged and down trodden; from their records, over fifteen thousand widows and five thousand orphans have been reached with food items, clothing and cash gift; the foundation also gives start-up funds [through her Business Setup Initiative wing] to widows, making them financially independent. In 2017, they adopted the Leper’s Colony in Kwali and the IDP [Internally Displaced People] Camp in Durunmi areas of Abuja. They have also seen to the provision of clean water to communities reducing the effect of water borne diseases.

While I don’t support misgivings, I am a progressive like any other ‘Emiratus’. In my unchristian opinion, I think people like this should not be toyed with in society, even though I have my reservations on how they have seductively lured some of our innocents into believing what they do.

Mr. Biodun Fatoyinbo, I am not one of your fans, but I need you to understand that you are doing a great work where you are; you are touching lives; you are impacting generations; your accomplishments are phenomenal, and I think you are being fought by your own Brothers who are envious of your results; this should not surprise you as it is common in your [Christian] fold. Always remember, you are pioneering a new order; it is certain you will have for enemies those who did well under the old order.

To your detractors [Pulpit Brothers]; no matter how ‘wrong’ a situation [Alleged] within your fold is, there are better options to explore rather than exposing your dirty linens in public. The fact is I don’t envy your practices and will not; you kill yourselves, destroy your superiors, disrespect your leaders, dig pits for yourselves, full of bitterness, hatred, uncontrollable envy and unforgiveness. You expended millions of naira to media houses [Both traditional and virtual] simply to destroy one of your own. You read your bibles, but you don’t practice what it says.

In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful. Allah the Exalted said:

“Let them pardon and overlook. Would you not love forAllah to forgive you? Allah is forgiving and merciful.”

Surat An-Nur 24:22

“Show forgiveness, enjoin what is good,and turn away from the ignorant.”

Surat Al-A’raf 7:199

“Verily, the Hour is coming, so forgivethem with gracious forgiveness.”

Surat Al-Hijr 15:85

How can you be so mean to sponsor the downfall of your fellow believer? You paid people to write and speak against your fellow believer. You preach from your pulpit that people should forgive, and that Christianity is a religion of peace and forgiveness, yet you don’t forgive. You preach that your members should imbibe the practice of wisdom, yet, you are not wise in dealing with an allegation on your fellow pulpit brother; what should have been settled by your elders in private, you brought to the public; the justice you seek is already a mirage. You plotted to bring the man down, he became even more popular.

As a leader, I can only imagine what Mr. Biodun, his wife and children have been through this season. My simple advice to them is, keep your head straight; face your work and never allow yourself to be distracted by your detractors [Whom are your fellow Pulpit Brothers].

I think you married a good wife; I do, too. While that is not my business, you are in a fight, sponsored by your “Pulpit Brothers.” We don’t do that in our fold; it is the reason I can never join you or have anything to do with your religion. However, are those allegations true? Are they orchestrated lies? I leave you with Chapter 29, verse 2-3 of the Holy Quran:

“Do people think that they will be left alone because they say: “We believe,” and will not be tested? And We indeed tested those who were before them. And Allah will certainly make (it) known (the truth of) those who are true, and will certainly make (it) known (the falsehood of) those who are liars, (although Allah knows all that before putting them to test).”