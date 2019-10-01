Breaking News
Retraction/Apology to Babatunde Fowler and the FIRS

On our website publication of  Monday, September 23, 2019 we published a story titled “N 90bn FIRS Election Fund: Osinbajo’s problem, not 2023 politics.” We have since discovered that the story lacks factual substance and we hereby retract it in its entirety

We tender our profound apology to Mr Babatunde Fowler, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inalnd Revenue Service, FIRS, on whom the story touches directly and the FIRS, for any inconvenience or embarrassment the publication has occasioned them. We hold Mr Fowler and the FIRS in the highest esteem.

                                                                              Editor

