Retired Police officer found dead after kidnap in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume – Warri

The lifeless body of a retired Police officer, Mr Paul Edike has been found on Warri – Sapele road few hours after he was allegedly kidnapped on Friday in Uvwie local government area, Delta state.

When contacted on the development, the state Police Commissioner, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke told newsmen that the incident had not been reported to the Police, adding that the Police would investigate the situation.

Meantime, a member of the deceased family, Mr Joseph Edike told newsmen in Warri, Delta State that the deceased before his death was allegedly kidnapped in Uvwie local government last Friday while coming from a social event, adding that few hours after, his remains were found on the Warri –Sapele road.





Continuing, he said the driver of the deceased who reported the sad incident to the family immediately after the kidnap alleged that a vehicle waylaid their vehicle, dragged his Oga out and disappeared with him.

He further confirmed that at press time, they had not reported the matter to the Police, adding that the family was in shock.

Mr Joseph said the act appeared like a case of assassination because of the way he was killed not too long after the abduction.

