Domingos Duarte then made it 3-2 when he netted at the far post, but James Rodriguez scored in stoppage-time as Real Madrid repelled the comeback and continued their unbeaten start. Also on Saturday, Leganes stayed bottom of the table after losing 2-1 to Levante, while Valencia are now eighth following a 2-1 win over Alaves.

Bayern Munich were defeated 2-1 at the Allianz Arena by Hoffenheim just four days after beating Tottenham 7-2 in London. Sargis Adamyan’s double either side of Robert Lewandowski’s equaliser was enough to secure a famous victory for Hoffenheim and subject the German champions to their first defeat of the season.

Serge Gnabry, who scored four against Spurs, had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out for offside. The defeat was Bayern’s first at home in all competitions since March and their first in the league for a year, but they remain top after both Freiburg and Schalke failed to take advantage. Freiburg drew 2-2 with Dortmund, while Schalke conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Cologne. Elsewhere, Paderborn lost 2-1 to Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig.

With Madrid and Bayern experiencing opposites fates.

Source: SkySports

Vanguard News