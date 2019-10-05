……. as Bayern Munich suffer shock loss to Hoffenheim
Hazard scored on the stroke of half-time to double Real Madrid ‘s lead after Karim Benzema’s opener inside two minutes. Luka Modric then smashed in a third for Madrid from outside the box.
But Granada, this season’s surprise package in La Liga, pulled two goals back. Real Madrid ‘keeper Alphonse Areola, in for the ill Thibaut Courtois, blundered over a back-pass eight minutes later and bundled over Alvaro Vadillo, with Darwin Machis making no mistake from the spot.
Domingos Duarte then made it 3-2 when he netted at the far post, but James Rodriguez scored in stoppage-time as Real Madrid repelled the comeback and continued their unbeaten start. Also on Saturday, Leganes stayed bottom of the table after losing 2-1 to Levante, while Valencia are now eighth following a 2-1 win over Alaves.
Bayern Munich were defeated 2-1 at the Allianz Arena by Hoffenheim just four days after beating Tottenham 7-2 in London. Sargis Adamyan’s double either side of Robert Lewandowski’s equaliser was enough to secure a famous victory for Hoffenheim and subject the German champions to their first defeat of the season.
Serge Gnabry, who scored four against Spurs, had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out for offside. The defeat was Bayern’s first at home in all competitions since March and their first in the league for a year, but they remain top after both Freiburg and Schalke failed to take advantage. Freiburg drew 2-2 with Dortmund, while Schalke conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Cologne. Elsewhere, Paderborn lost 2-1 to Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig.
With Madrid and Bayern experiencing opposites fates.
