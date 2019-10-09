Breaking News
Reps to tour army formations nationwide

Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on the Army has resolved to embark on the tour of Nigerian Army formations across the country.

Gbajabiamila
Speaker of House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abdulrazaq Namdas said the tour would acquaint them with the challenges confronting the Force.

Namdas, who disclosed this on Wednesday at the inaugural meeting of the Committee at the National Assembly, said the panel would conduct the tour soon.

He said: “Honourable members, you will recall that the 2020 budget proposal was presented yesterday (Tuesday) by Mr. President. We are going to hit the ground running by immediately embarking on a joint committee tour with our Senate counterparts to selected army formations to acquaint ourselves with the challenges faced by our officers and men.

“I believe by taking an on-the-spot assessment of the formations, we will be better equipped to appreciate the challenges and acquire the wherewithal to appropriate funds for the army.”

He commended the Nigerian army for its good showing in the fight against insurgency.

“I wish to, on behalf of the Committee and the House of Representatives, commend the Nigerian Army and the entire Nigerian military for the successes recorded so far in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling among others.”

