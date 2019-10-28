Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu appoints 125 constituents as political aides

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Minority Leader of the Federal House of Representatives and member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Mr. Ndudi Elumelu has appointed 125 youths and women drawn from across the constituency as his political aides.

Presenting the appointment letters to the selected women and youths at his Onicha-Uku country home, Elumelu, explained that the appointment was in fulfillment of his campaign pledge to ensure even and equitable distribution of democracy dividends across the length and breadth of the constituency.

Elumelu told the political appointees at a well-attended ceremony by top party leaders and members of the PDP in the Federal constituency, to among other duties, to interface with communities, identify their most pressing needs for onward transmission to the leadership of the Federal House of Representatives.

Elumelu said: “Your duty will be to be my voice in your community. You don’t need to call me, you are to collate whatever is happening and the needs of the people in your community and forward to our office in Abuja. We will now decide what to do in such matters.

“On infrastructural development, if the roads are bad, markets are bad and you fail to shout out, you will be held responsible. We want the government to be close to the people. People, who are less privileged and not able to pay their school fees, tell us about them and everything happening in your area. I don’t want people to be calling every time and sending text messages, you should be the ones receiving the messages and sending such to us.

“On employment, let them come through you, collect their CVs and send them to us. Those that need recommendation letters, let them come through you. They don’t need to come to me but you. Airforce, Navy, police, customs, any job they need, we will give them based on their qualifications.

“The day anybody sends me text message from your community, complaining of any need, or that their son or daughter needs a job or that we have such problem in my area when you are there, your appointment will be immediately terminated.

“You should be committed to your work. Disturb us with pressure of requests. Let’s have a change of mindset in the manner we approach issues. This is the first time money meant for constituency people are given to them. Nothing in the community must escape your attention. If anything is coming to your constituency, you must ensure your people get their own portion”.

Speaking further, Elumelu said; “the appointment is for a period of two years which is subject to renewal, subject to the performance of the appointee”.

Vanguard News