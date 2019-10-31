Reps C’mttee vows to fight human trafficking, child abuse, rape, others in Nigeria

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Committee on Women in Parliament of the House of Representatives yesterday vowed to human trafficking, child abuse, rape and other forms of violence against women and the girl child.

It also said that it has the mandate of realizing the participation of more women in politics.

Chairperson of the House Committee, Hon. Taiwo Oluga (Osun, APC) made the disclosure during the Committee’s inaugural meeting where the lawmakers also adopted an action plan for their operations.

Oluga in her remarks said that the Committee will liaise with the Senate leadership on issues relating to women representation in the Federal Executive Council and other agencies of government to achieving at least 35% women inclusion in governance at all levels in Nigeria

She said that the Committee will work in partnership with the Ministry of Women Affairs, NAPTIP and sister agencies to curb incidences of human trafficking, female child prostitution and defend the provisions of the Child Rights Act.

She said: “The Committee shall liaise with the leadership of the Senate on issues relating to women in politics, women in government shall advocate for more women representation in the federal executive and in Parliament, shall work in cooperation with its sister committees, Senate and House Committee on women affairs, WOR with federal ministry of women affairs, work especially with the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to curb human trafficking and female child prostitution, work with government agencies such as Department of International Development (DFID), UNDP, Canadian Parliament, German Parliament, the Rwanda Parliament and Nigerian political parties on how to achieve at least 35% women inclusion in governance at all levels in Nigeria.

“This committee shall rise up and defend the rights of women on all aspects of violation of women rights such as rape, domestic violence etc.

“The Committee will work with other stakeholders on women issues for the domestication of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, Child Right Act and Convention Against all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill and address the root causes of trafficking in women.”

Also speaking, a member of the Committee, Hon Zainab Gimba (Borno, APC) urged Committee to ensure that Nigerian women were well trained and equipped to vie for leadership positions in regional and international Parliamentary organisations

The Committee later adopted a document that serves as its Action Plan to streamline to guide its operations for the tenure.

