By Dennis Agbo – Enugu

Repair of the Runway for Akanu Ibiam International airport Enugu is yet to begin even after the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, had announced during the weekend that work has begun at the site.

When Vanguard visited the airport, on Monday, the airport is still a ghost of itself with a few staff available. All the ticketing points were empty, the same as other agencies that work at the airport.

Accessing the runway, it was discovered that there was no sign of any machine or equipment for repair works at any vicinity of the airport.

All the airport officials in Enugu declined to comment on the matter and referred Vanguard to FAAN Corporate Affairs Manager in Lagos.

A passerby who resides close to the airport said he was disappointed that no work was going on more that one month after the closure of the airport to repair the runway.

He said the only thing he saw was forming a base for what he said was a landing facility at the end of the runway, after which nothing else has been done.

Chairman of Enugu airport Intervention Committee of Nzuko Umunna, an Igbo Pressure group, Engr. Chris Okoye, however, told Vanguard that the equipment for work might arrive Enugu within the week, noting that he was also aware that no work has commenced at the site.

vanguard