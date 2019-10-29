Rep says border closure will kill economy, hike suicide rates

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

Hon. Valentine Ayika, representing Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, said the continuous closure of Nigerian borders, will kill the economy of the country and spike the rate of suicides in Nigeria.

The lawmaker who is also a lawyer made his position known at a press briefing yesterday.

He said if not curtailed by palliatives, the policy though may be positive in the long run, might ruin the economy and usher in depression.

“border closure will kill our economy and even increase suicide rates in Nigeria because there are many people who are into import business with a chain of dependents, so what do you want them to do. Of course, besides its negative effect on the economy, it can actually increase the rate of suicides in the country”, he warned.

The legislator also dismissed the increment in the Value Added Tax(VAT), insisting that it was in violation of section 4 of the VAT Act, as enacted by the National Assembly.

He, however, promised that the Southeast and Opposition Caucuses will press for an implementable 2020 Budget.

Barr. Ayika also supported the decision of the House to reject the Operation Positive Identification initiative of the Nigerian Army.

“Military is not trained to identify people. They are trained to shoot and kill. They have no business to stop and search people for identity cards”, he said.