Religious leaders sue for peaceful governorship poll in Bayelsa

Religious leaders in Bayelsa State on Saturday urged the electorate to support the campaign for a peaceful governorship poll in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States on November 16.

The religious leaders made the call during a one- day Sensitisation workshop on the election held in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Jacob Akpiri, said supporting the campaign for the peaceful poll was necessary towards achieving free, fair and credible election.

Akpiri assured that CAN was ready to contribute its quota towards a peaceful poll in the state.

Also speaking, the Vice President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Otobo, urged Muslim faithful to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election.

He said: “Do not allow yourselves to be used as orchestrators of violence in the election.

“We are also brothers; let us remember that election is not war. Do not fight but cast your vote and ensure that your vote counts.”

In his remark, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Monday Udoh, urged religious leaders to always preach the gospel of peace, especially during elections.

Udoh, however, urged religious leaders to support INEC to tackle the issue of vote-buying during the poll. (NAN)

Vanguard