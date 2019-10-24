Regus makes case for flexible workspace, productivity

Executive Vice Chairman of Regus, Ayo Akinmade, has called on Nigerians to embrace flexible workspace model in order to enhance productivity.

He also said the model would assist business owners in cutting down cost.

Akinmade said these while briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos.

His words:”Business owners and decision makers are beginning to look for ways to cut down cost and upscale their businesses.

Regus does this by creating a fantastic working environment, providing a platform that unlocks



productivity, and enabling connection to a valuable global business community.

“Our customers are large multinationals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and start-ups. With unique business goals,

people and aspirations, they want the freedom to choose a way of working that works for their

business”.

Businesses are facing challenges with the rise in real estate costs. Since the financial crisis, access to funding has become a challenge for some businesses, thereby creating a barrier for those looking to obtain contracted office space. “This is one area where Regus flexible workspace comes into play. Regus offers a transformative flexible workplace solution that alleviates the significant financial burdens associated with renting office space in a premium location and levelling the playing field for companies unable to invest in permanent space.

“Business owners and decision makers are beginning to look for ways to cut down cost and upscale their businesses. For businesses to thrive they must improvise, and one sure way to do so is by subscribing to flexible workplace solution. The business environment is getting tougher. Reduction in cost of operation and relative increase in revenue will help businesses perform better among competition.

“Flexible workspace membership agreements give businesses the ability to scale up and down depending on activity levels. For example, for smaller businesses looking to expand rapidly in their early stages, this allows them to take on space as needed until they are ready to invest in a permanent contract.

It helps you avoid set-up costs, capital investment and ongoing hassles: we eliminate the burden of property management.

“You get one contract, simple reporting, a dedicated account manager and 24/7 Customer service.

“Add or reduce on flexible terms depending on your current needs and future requirements.

“Gives access to technology, data security and a professional environment that make a workspace productive.

” Access to a secure and high speed internet connection.

” Space for clients, business owners to have their lunch, coffee, meetings, do their printing and have access to high speed fibre internet. Short-term leases, such as daily or weekly, are onerous-free and provide added incentive.”