A psychiatrist, Dr Maymunah Kadiri has advised married women to have regular sex with their spouses in order to prevent depression and gain happiness.

According to her, Depression is a common mental disorder that causes people to experience depressed mood, loss of interest or pleasure, feelings of guilt or low self-worth, disturbed sleep or appetite, low energy, and poor concentration.

Kadiri, who’s the Medical Director of Pinnacle Medical Services gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Pinnacle is a health and wellness centre for psychological, behavioral, and mental health-related issues. According to her, sex is not just to nourish a woman’s body, but it is also beneficial to her mental health.

“As women, there is a need for us to make our spouses our best friends if we want to be mentally healthy.

“Studies have shown that women who have more active sex and in long term relationships were less likely to be depressed than women who went without sex.

“So, more sex is important and essential. It is a remedy to curing women from having a persistent headache.

“Low sexual drive, which leads to depression, should be looked into. A woman can be depressed when that sexual drive that she used to have is no more there.

“Frequent active sex can play good roles toward women’s sense of well being and quality of life,’’ Kadiri said.

She explained that sex was not just for procreation and to have children, adding that it could create bonding, good companionship and sound sleep.

Kadiri, popularly called ‘celebrity shrink’, urged women dealing with depression to frequently indulge in sex, while boosting their self-esteem. She also advised women who are over-weight to also involve in active sex, saying doing so will boost endorphins which are happy hormones.

“The happy hormones will make them lose some calories as well as sleep better. ”Orgasms trigger the release of endorphins which are happy hormones secreted by the brain that act as effective painkillers,’’ she said.

The psychiatrist added that sex was not only beneficial to the men but especially to women because it was capable of freeing them from stress.

A lot of people don’t associate sex with God – they associate it with Satan and darkness, as if sex is not holy. Sex is holy within marriage, and there is no prescribed style. Not discussing sex in a relationship leads to divorce!! I have counseled women who’ve complained: my husband treats me as if I were his sister.

There was one who told me: I am tired of getting sex fortnightly, like a salary. I told her she was lucky to be getting sex fortnightly, since some wives only get it on big days, like elections and Christmas and birthdays. Many husbands leave their wives to seek sexual pleasures in avenues. Have you ever asked yourself what those women have that you don’t?

Wives have become very frigid and even sleep with their panties. If you’re a married woman, you should sleep naked and let your bum touch your husband. Today you find men going out of their way to get a glimpse of a vagina. They page through magazines and even go to lingerie departments in stores hoping to see what’s hidden under panties because their wives hide it from them. Marriage is about being free with your body in front of your partner.

A woman should parade naked and do some modeling to tempt her husband. There are many married women who don’t know what their husband’s penises look like. She only feels it when he enters her.

They’ve never touched it, let alone seen it because the husband switches off the lights before undressing. A penis is a wife’s toy – she is supposed to play with it. I blame couples for not making time for sex and complaining about being tired after a day’s work. You find many couples who’ve been sexually starved for years. God created sex for procreation and also for pleasure.

Vanguard Nigeria News