Register drugs to avoid prosecution – NAFDAC warns NAPPMED members

By Chinedu Adonu

NATIONAL Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has warned members of National Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers, NAPPMED, to abide by its regulatory guidelines and rules to avoid prosecution.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning in Enugu on Wednesday during a sensitization workshop, tittled; “NAFDAC’s Regulatory Expectation of NAPPMED in Nigeria’’.

Adeyeye, represented by NAFDAC, South-East Zonal Director, Mrs Olajumoke Ojetokun, said that “all unregistered medicines remain a fake drug since it did not pass through the Agency’s vital registration process, numbering and check’’.

“The dangers of the use of counterfeit and unwholesome medicines are enormous and they range from pharmacological issues such as; respiratory depression (shallow breath and irregular breathing), central depression/severe drowsiness.

“Other dangers are; muscle rigidity, unconsciousness/coma to socio-economic problems such as; crime, terrorism, loss of economic productivity and pressure on the healthcare systems,’’ she said.

Director General while urging NAPPMED members to comply with NAFDAC to create a healthy and safe country for all, called for vigilant within their market area and neighbourhoods and alert NAFDAC immediately they suspect any irregularities.

Adeyeye, however, assured them of a robust and cordial relationship as the association actively and continued to collaborate with NAFDAC.

Responding, Chairman of NAPPMED Ogbete Market, section B, Mr Chuks Osuji, said that the association was committed to continue to work together with NAFDAC.

“We are ever ready to obey all the instruction given by NAFDAC and maintain a cordial relationship with the Agency,’’ Osuji said.

Mr Oliver Ezemba, Chairman of NAPPMED Ogbete Market, Section A, noted that NAPPMED members had been longing for a workshop like this, where individual members would be lectured and taught best practices and how to ensure compliance.

“It is clear that whenever someone sells an unwholesome or fake drug or medicine; it might be your family or friend that might end up using it,’’ Ezemba said.

In a lecture, titled; “Dangers of Fake Drug to Public Health’’, Mr Chike Obiano, advised NAPPMED members to desist from selling expired drugs or re-writing the expiring date of drug(s) products.

“This action has led to incidences of drug failures and illnesses getting complicated,’’ Obiano said.

Vanguard