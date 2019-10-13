Regina Daniels new age sparks rants on social media

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood diva, Regina Daniels is causing buzz on social media again following her real age as she celebrated her birthday yesterday.

Social media users have taken to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to debate over the actress real age, after she wrote forever 16 on her bio, and also posted the number 16 on her Instastory.

Some Nigerians are wondering how the actress could celebrate her 16th birthday last year and do it again this year. Some are insisting that the star actress is 19 while some said that she’s is currently celebrating her 22nd birthday.

Another set of people claimed to be surprised that the actress went from celebrating her 16th birthday last year to celebrating her 22nd birthday this year.

Recall that Daniels once told her fans not to focus on her age when she celebrated another 16th birthday in 2018.

Debating over her age, one Dreylo wrote, “ Regina Daniels went from 16 to 22 in a matter of months. The God of Thanos must have snapped his fingers in her life.”

Reacting also, King Monye wrote, “Why is Regina Daniels trending for celebrating her 22nd year birthday and people are saying she moved from 19 to 22, is it your birthday, are you her mother? Why are we this jobless in Nigeria?”

Another reaction came from Lamarr who wrote, “Regina Daniels was 16 last year and this year she’s 22.

The only logical explanation may be, she was born on February 29, so for the next four years she’ll be 22.

Regina Daniels moved from being 18 to 22 and you guys are complaining…… I’m not surprised, because that’s what you a “Leap Year”

Meanwhile, her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko in a video that went viral online plucked a rose flower and gave it to Regina Daniel during her birthday dinner.

Vanguard