Regina Daniels mum sets cinemas on fire with her new movie

By Gbenga Onanuga

Veteran actress, Rita Daniels is due to release her latest flick, ‘The Enemy I Know’ in the cinemas across the country from October 11, 2019.

According to the mother of fast-rising actress, Regina Daniels, the movie thriller is the first of its kind, produced to give Nigerian movie lovers a value for money.

‘The Enemy I Know,’ is about a billionaire, Anthony Adewale, who died under suspicious circumstance. Every member of his family scramble for his wealth after his death. Who is the enemy within?

Commenting on it, she said, “The movie will be hitting the cinemas on October 11, 2019. It has a very strong societal message. It is about the happenings in our every day life “.

Shot in Abuja, the big -budget movie stars the likes of Regina Daniels, Glo advert sensation, Sola Sobowale; nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko; Ken Eric’s, Tana Adelena, Broda Shaggi, hip hop star, Naira Marley, Nino, Woli Arole, Sammywest, Rita Daniels among other stars.

“The core lesson in the thriller is that your worst enemy can be very close to you.That person you feel is less important might be your saviour, always be focus”, Daniels said.

She revealed that she has invested over N150million in the movie, adding , “with what we have invested, we know it is worth it.”

Vanguard