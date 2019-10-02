Breaking News
Translate

Regina Daniels mum sets cinemas on fire with her new movie

On 2:52 pmIn Entertainmentby

By Gbenga Onanuga

Veteran  actress, Rita Daniels is due to release her latest flick, ‘The Enemy I Know’ in the cinemas  across the country from October 11, 2019.

According to the mother of fast-rising actress, Regina Daniels, the movie thriller is the first of its kind, produced to give Nigerian movie lovers a value for money.

‘The Enemy I Know,’  is about a billionaire,  Anthony Adewale, who died under suspicious circumstance. Every member of his family scramble for his wealth after his death. Who is the enemy within?

Commenting on it, she said, “The movie will  be hitting the cinemas on October 11, 2019. It has a very strong societal message. It is about the happenings in our every day life “.

My direction is to bring Hollywood to Nollywood — Bobby Michaels(Opens in a new browser tab)

Shot in Abuja, the big -budget movie stars the likes of Regina Daniels, Glo advert sensation, Sola Sobowale; nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko; Ken Eric’s, Tana Adelena, Broda Shaggi, hip hop star, Naira Marley, Nino, Woli Arole, Sammywest, Rita Daniels among other stars.

“The core lesson in the thriller is that your worst enemy can be very close to you.That person you feel is less important might be your saviour, always be focus”, Daniels said.

She revealed that she has  invested over N150million in the movie, adding , “with what we have invested, we know it is worth it.”

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.