Recruitment: KDSG shortlists 13,700 applicants

Ben Agande, Kaduna.

The Kaduna state government has shortlisted 13,700 persons for the next stage of the recruitment exercise and which it advertised some weeks ago.

The number of persons shortlisted for the next stage which involves written and oral interviews were picked from the 41,971 applicants that applied for the recruitment.

statement issued by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Governor Nasir El Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye in a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday said the shortlisted persons emerged after an initial assessment.

He said the 41,971 applicants had earlier submitted essays online and they were assessed for plagiarism and Use of English, adding that after that stage,

‘’applications with a high plagiarism score and essay quality falling below the threshold set by the government will not receive further consideration. Email notices are being sent out to inform all applicants of the status of their applications.’’

While promising that candidates on the shortlist will be notified of their status through email notifications of the dates for their computer-based test which is the next stage in the recruitment process, Adekeye said applications were received from all states of the Federation.

He said at the close of submissions on 26th August 2019, “41,971 applications were received from all the 36 states and the FCT. Kaduna State provided 32,143 of the 41,971 applicants, followed by Kogi with 1,265, Benue 733 and FCT 730. There were 516 applications from Lagos State, 147 from Anambra and 18 from Bayelsa.’’

“At the end of the first stage assessments, persons aged 35 or below constitute 78.48% of the shortlisted applicants, while entry-level applicants are in the majority, with, 7,724 candidates. Kaduna State has 10,696 of the 13,700 persons on the shortlist,’’ he added.

Vanguard