Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Recruitment: Court orders PSC, Police I-G to maintain status quo

On 12:22 pmIn Newsby

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Inspector General (I-G) of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to maintain a status quo on the ongoing recruitment of 10, 000 officers.

IGP
IGP Mohammed Adamu

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order at the hearing of the case brought by the PSC against the I-G.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PSC had brought the matter before the court, asking it to stop Mr Adamu from continuing the recruitment exercise for usurping the power of the commission.

The judge then adjourned the matter till Nov. 4 for mention.

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.