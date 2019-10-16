Reconciliation: Saraki destroyed Kogi PDP, cannot save the party ― Karimi

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kogi State on Wednesday took a new dimension as party members in the state accused former Senate President, Bukola Saraki of being behind the woes of the party in the state.

The party members said the former Senate president forced and rewarded nonparty members in the state with automatic tickets during the last National Assembly Election and also in the governorship primaries.

Former members of House of reps for Yagba federal constituency, Sunday Karimi who spoke in Lokoja on behalf of the aggrieved members also kicked against Saraki heading the reconciliation committee for the state.

National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus has nominated Saraki to head the reconciliation committee following the widespread grievances that arose from the party governorship primary that produced Musa Wada as their candidate.

Karimi said, “Former Senate President was the mastermind behind the Kogi Peoples Democratic Party crisis. Asking him to head the reconciliation team ahead the forthcoming governorship election in the state would only end up compounding the crisis he created.

“Saraki was the architect and the brain behind the destruction of the party in Kogi State, his role in imposing national Assembly candidates and in the last Governorship Primaries gave birth to the outcome of the Kogi PDP crisis today.

“The destruction of the Kogi PDP that is now obviously noticed today is the product of the seed planted long ago by the former Senate President when he insisted on given automatic tickets to non-PDP members as a reward for their loyalty to him against loyal party members

“Saraki sowed the seed of discord in the party by rewarding his persons with the party’s ticket in the last general election, asking him to reconcile the party ahead the forthcoming governorship election would only compound the crisis; his (Saraki) assignment is dead on arrival.

“For long, the PDP has been necked deep in the impunity to always reward returning and non members, but the efforts by the former Senate president to use the state as guinea pig during the last national assembly and governorship primaries to reward non members, was the last straw that broke the camel’s back in Kogi PDP.”

Vanguard News