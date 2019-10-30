Reappoint Magu as EFCC chairman, Anti-corruption group tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to re-appoint Ibrahim Magu for another four-year term as Chairman of the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The call is coming from an anti-corruption group, Nigerians Against Corruption, NAC, said Ibrahim Magu deserves another 4-year term following the recent arrest of high profile graft perpetuators alongside massive arrest of cyber-crime operators across the country.

Also read:

Mr Magu whose confirmation was blocked by the 8th Senate equally arrested several senators over financial crimes.

“Mr President, We have all seen the works of Ibrahim Magu at EFCC. The high profile arrest, the constant arrest of yahoo-yahoo boys who are trying to give Nigeria a bad name. Even the banks have cleaned up their acts.

“Unlike in the past were EFCC engages in media trial, the agency under Magu has shifted from that era to real trial and arrest. This is a clear example that Magu means business.”

“Take a look at the agency’s collaborative efforts with the FBI which resulted in over 200 arrests, 130 convictions and the recovery of a large number of exotic cars and properties suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime”

“The commission has also recovered several million traced to various commercial banks. Only a dedicated chairman like Magu can achieve these feats despite the fact that corruption is fighting back.”

“Even politicians of the ruling party have been arrested and are in court.”

The group added that if the anti-corruption war of Mr President must be seen as serious, Ibhram Magu should be reappointed to finish up the good work he has started instead of bringing on board a fresh hand who will spend the next four years learning on the job and or trying to impress the public.

Vanguard