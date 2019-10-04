Reality TV show, Celebrity Housemates, rebrands for better engagement

Popular reality TV show, ‘Celebrity Housemates’ has re-positioned for a better, qualitative service. The reality show which had only one season has discontinued that particular project.

The company behind the brand, Heartlink Ventures Ltd wants its teeming audience and followers to know about their new sense of direction.

ALSO READ:

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, Bolatito Adebola, the spokesperson of Heartlink Group, the mother company of ‘Celebrity Housemates’ said: “The brand wishes to announce a change of focus. The Facebook page, Celebrity Housemates, a product of Heartlink group (Heartlink Konsult) all under Heartlink Ventures Ltd is now being officially converted to ‘Nigeria on the go’ (Naija on the go).

According to him, the new brand will harness and showcase everything Nigeria, such as News, Food, Fashion, Music and more. However, management remains the same.

Vanguard