Real estate firm unveils future landlords promo

By Chioma Obinna

Irked by homelessness of many Nigerians particularly in Lagos, Maon Homes and Facility Management Limited, weekend in Lagos unveiled its Future Landlords promo aimed at making every Nigerian a landlord or home owner with just N500.

READ ALSO;

The promo which will run for a period of one year was also designed to ease the accommodation burden of artisans, market women and low-income earners in Lagos.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the promo, the Chief Executive Officer of Moan Homes and Facility Management Limited, Mr. Chibuzor Okonkwo, lamented that it was unfortunate that many low-income earners in Lagos are homeless, while many are struggling to pay their rents.

Stating that the scheme was a lottery promo project, Okonkwo said: Over the years, we have observed that a lot of people are still not being able to own at least a plot of land and housing project has been very difficult in Nigeria unlike the developed countries where people can access mortgage facility with ease.

“We are taking advantage of the lottery commission to create opportunities for Nigerians to own property in the country. We are starting with Lagos, from there we will expand our scope to other states”, Okonkwo said.

READ ALSO:

He explained that they decided to start with Lagos because they discovered that no matter how cheap accommodation is in the state, a lot of people can still not afford it.

On how it works, he explained that: “With the introduction of the promo, individuals stand a chance of buying a ticket for N500, N1,000, 2. 500, 4,500 or 5.000 as the case may be to own a house in Lagos. Just with N500, you stand a chance to own a plot of land in Lagos. It is going to run for one year. At the end of one year, we will be able to pick out 500 people out of homelessness”.

Recalling their success in the last two years, he said: “I never thought we would get to this point where we will be boosting of over 60 staff and 800 consultants. We have over 25 estates, 18 have been fully sold while the other ones are currently running. We have been able to leverage on our integrity of whom we are to be able to help provide accommodation for many Nigerians in Nigeria. Our client base is about 12,000:”

Continuing, Okonkwo, who said they need government’s presence in their business, appealed to the federal government to come up with a system where people can verify property before purchasing.

Speaking, the Administrative Manager of the firm, Mrs. Nkem Anerobi, urged Nigerians to invest in real estate as it is a long term investment they will never regret.

“Our mission is to provide top reserved and strategic residential and commercial land and property for both the high and low-income earners in Nigeria with the consciousness of growing absolute reputation for integrity and total satisfaction,” she stated.