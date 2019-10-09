Nigerians compare Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu govt

Lagos State is the most populous state (and city) in Nigeria and on the African continent. Its population is expected to reach 88.3 million by 2100 ― almost three times the current population of Ghana and more than the current population of Kenya and South Africa.

Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode are past governors of Lagos State in their respective order. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is the present governor of the state.

Nigerians have taken to the social media to express their opinion on the last four administrations’ performance especially on road constructions and the internal politics of the Lagos State APC.

Read their reactions below;

Lagos is just like Manchester United FC. Tinubu is Woodward, he sacked Ambode (Mourinho) for poor performance and signed Ole Gunnar Sanwo-Olu. After the initial garagara and pre election impression SanwoOlu has gone to sleep just like Ole Gunnar Solkjaer. —@IdowuJohnO

Cc: @akaebube — Oluwaseun (@IdowuJohnO) October 9, 2019

Ambode was a monumental thief who abandoned major projects and focused on the small ones to siphon public funds. This is the guy Nigerians are praising. Y’all can be very stupid sometimes. How do you expect Sanwo Olu to functions if he met empty balance in the state account /1 — Señór Prīmé (@olatunji864) October 9, 2019

You all are missing the real gist. Tinubu and Fashola created this mess. Left Lagos with a debt of over 1 trillion Naira. Ambode didn’t borrow a dime. His only offence was blocking the chances of entitled politicians and directing all funds through his office. — Bobo (@UnsualBobo) October 9, 2019

Can we stop all this nonsense about how a bad leader deserve apology because his replacement is worse? Does it even make sense.. Are we so physiologically damaged that we can’t be progressive in our thinking. Same Ambode allowed the bad road under him. Same clean lagos Ambode? https://t.co/NlTroA36Ss — Othell Yarwyck (@bigbrovar) October 9, 2019

The decision to replace Ambode with Sanwo-Olu, just because he wasn’t going to particularly lick Tinubu’s boots, was ridiculous from day one But it’s looks more horrendous as the days go by The same intellectual Lagos?!?! — The Son of Man (@olufemisp) October 9, 2019

Oh, so residents of Lagos now compare Ambode to Sanwo Olu & realize what was lost. Lol, honeymoon is over and Oyo State will soon be grateful for Ajimobi’s 8 years too. — Oba Of Nigeria (@UrbanCulture16) October 9, 2019

The only offence Ambode Committed was blocking the chances of entitled politicians and directing all funds through his office, He inherited a Lagos flourishing on Debts acquired by the Past 2 Governors before him The man didn’t go borrowing, He only tried to manage funds — Adenekan Mayowa (@Mayorspeaks) October 9, 2019

The only reason why one is not hyper critical of Sanwoolu is because one has an idea of the kind of mess his predecessor left him. Thank God he is not moaning on the pages of newspaper.

All of you claiming to miss Ambode are simply mischievous. — Olufemi Adebimpe (@femiadebimpe) October 9, 2019

Truth is Ambode did this mess.left roads untouched& refuse everywhere including drainage channels.but sanwo-olu has done nothing about this.Hes cleared the drain& refuse but nothing has being done on the roads.He better sit up — olumide segilola (@mighty1711) October 9, 2019

Ambode’s failure is manifesting but you guys want to apologize. Did Sanwo-Olu destroy all the roads that are in bad shape now?

Where are the roads Ambode fixed?

Sanwo-Olu only need to up his game. Ambode was a terrible mistake — Afo (@AAjiboro) October 9, 2019

Una just dey start. Ambode warned and I guess his curses are working. The rain has refused to abate — icey Lastman 🇵🇪 (@IceyLastman) October 9, 2019

