Breaking News
Translate

Reactions as Nigerians compare Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu govt

On 12:03 pmIn News, Politicsby

Lagos State is the most populous state (and city) in Nigeria and on the African continent. Its population is expected to reach 88.3 million by 2100 ― almost three times the current population of Ghana and more than the current population of Kenya and South Africa.

Nigerians compare Tinubu, Fashola, Ambode, Sanwo-Olu govt
Ambode-Tinubu-Fashola

Ahmed Tinubu, Babatunde Fashola, Akinwunmi Ambode are past governors of Lagos State in their respective order. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is the present governor of the state.

Nigerians have taken to the social media to express their opinion on the last four administrations’ performance especially on road constructions and the internal politics of the Lagos State APC.

Read their reactions below;

Lagos is just like Manchester United FC. Tinubu is Woodward, he sacked Ambode (Mourinho) for poor performance and signed Ole Gunnar Sanwo-Olu. After the initial garagara and pre election impression SanwoOlu has gone to sleep just like Ole Gunnar Solkjaer. —@IdowuJohnO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vanguard News Nigeria.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.