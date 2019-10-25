Queen Ayo Michealson bags most outstanding pageant Queen of the Year

By Chris Onuoha

One of the innovative and delightful Beauty Queens in Nigeria, Her Majesty Queen Ayo Michealson has been decorated with the “Most Outstanding Pageant Queen of the Year”. She received the distinguished Award during the recently held Democracy Heroes Award at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja on the 16th of October, 2019.

During an interaction with our correspondent, Queen Ayo expressed appreciation and gratitude to Democracy Heroes Award, noting that the recognition and honour would reinforce her interest to remain undauntedly focused on promoting pageantry and role modelling for younger generations.

In a post via her Instagram handle, The 2018 Face of Democracy Queen thanked Face of Democracy Nigeria Organization and its organisers, King Fajag and Vivian Lam. She thanked the both of them for giving her the platform to establish her relevance and impacts in the society, thereby extending her iconic role in encouraging youths in the right part through doing the right things.

Queen Ayobami Ewaoluwa Michaelson won the 2018/2019 Face of Democracy Nigeria Pageant and since then, she has continue to engage timely and proactive developmental projects that has plausibly enhanced the nations’ growth.

Queen Ayo has embarked on quite a number of projects including the recent project with FIRS, which recorded the publishing of a book on taxation called “11 wonders of Taxation”. We also did a couple of outreach programs for orphans, homeless persons and IDPs. In furtherance of her awareness programs, she also gave some lectures on the importance of Democracy and good governance. It also included a lecture on skill acquisition program on female youth empowerment.

Queen Ayo is currently working on a project called the “back to school” initiative with the first lady of kwara state Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Kogi state first lady Mrs. Rashida Bello and the FCT minister of state Mrs. Ramattu Tijjani Aliyu, to provide essential educational materials to students in rural areas.

Vanguard