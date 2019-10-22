PZ Cussons takes handwashing campaign to schools

By Chinelo Azike

In a bid to drive behavioural change around health practices in rural and urban communities, PZ Cussons Foundation and United Purpose have taken the global handwashing campaign to schools across states in Nigeria.

The programme was part of the activities to mark the 2019 Global Handwashing Day, tagged: ‘Clean Hands for All” celebrated every year on the 15th of October.

The national event saw the brand embark on a school-sensitization tour to some schools in Lagos, Cross River, Benue, and Abuja. Popular Nollywood actors including Juliet Ibrahim, and Premier Cool’s Campaign Ambassador, Leo DaSilva, were on ground to educate and encourage the students on the importance of keeping their hands clean to prevent germs.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the PZ Cussons Foundation, Professor Eyitayo Lambo reiterated PZ Cussons’ commitment to enhancing health and hygiene in Nigeria and urged all to make handwashing with soap a habit.

The Group Brand Development and Activation Manager, Personal Care, PZ Cussons, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji said: “For the past five years, the organisation has partnered successfully with United Purpose in increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

She explained that the 2019 campaign has reached about 60,000 children from 210 schools across the country were engaged, adding that the children across the various schools and communities were empowered as ‘Hygiene Heroes’.

Global Handwashing Day is a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding the importance of handwashing with soap.

