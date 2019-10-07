PwC is hiring: job role, requirements and how to apply

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) firms help organizations and individuals create the value they’re looking for. We’re a network of firms in 158 countries with more than 250,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in Assurance, Tax and Advisory services. In Sub-Saharan Africa, we’re the largest provider of professional services with offices in 34 countries and over 9,000 people.

Job role: Front desk officer

This position is often the first point of contact with the firm and reflects the firm’s image to clients. Thus, working relationships are with PricewaterhouseCoopers client, contractors, vendors, suppliers and staff members which place the position at the front end of the office drive for a positive image.

Seniority level: Associate

Employment type: Full-time

Industry: Accounting

Job function: Administrative

Roles and Responsibilities

*Enhance clients’ perception of PwC by providing a distinctive and personalized response to visitors and callers and facilitating effective communication.

*Communicate courteously with clients and staff members by email, letter and face to face.

Take and receive messages for various personnel.

*Communicate complaints or any major issue to appropriate personnel.

*Receive, sort, distribute and keep accurate records, of incoming and outgoing correspondences with clients.

*Provide callers with information such as company address, directions to the company location, company fax numbers, company website, and other related information.

*Co-ordinate and organize booking of meeting room and appointments.

*Call-in and pick-up delivery of express mail services (FedEx, UPS, and DHL etc.).

*Manage the reception area and report issues promptly.

*Any other related assignment to job functions.

Requirements

* Excellent communication and people skills.

* Proficiency in the use of computer – internet skills including e-mails, group messaging, MS office (word, excel, outlook, access)

* Highly organized and ability to cope with competing demands

* Personable/highly presentable

* Excellent phone etiquette

*Problem-solving skills

* Previous experience will be an added advantage in similar customer relations job function

* Ability to speak other languages will be an added advantage

To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1489292284/