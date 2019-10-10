Put money of Imo Adapalm in Bank ― Govt

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo State government yesterday, ordered that every monetary transaction from the Imo palm plantation, Adapalm, must be done through the Bank.

The Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona, gave the order when the Interim Management Committee of Adapalm, Nigeria Limited, led by Anthony Kerunwa, paid him a visit at Government House in Owerri, as captured by the Senior Special Assistant, on media to Irona, Walter Duru.

According to Irona, it was for accurate record-keeping for the government.

According to the statement, “In line with the commitment of the administration of Governor Emeka Ihedioha to mainstream transparency in public service, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr Gerald Irona has charged the management of Adapalm Nigerian Limited to be transparent in the day to day management of the organization.

“All transactions of the Palm Plantation must be done through the Bank, for accurate records keeping for government transactions.”

Quoting the interim Chairman, of Adapalm, Kerunwa, he said that the committee was fully committed in the rebuilding agenda of the state government in making sure that Adapalm was taken to the next level.

He briefly said: “We assure you that our team is committed to restoring the lost glory of the Palm Plantation.”

Vanguard