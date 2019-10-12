Psychologist urges mothers on how to raise responsible child

A Psychologist, with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Mrs. Nneka Dim, has urged mothers to give good moral and parental care to their children and raise a responsible child.

Dim gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

She said that the quality of upbringing would help to avoid irresponsibility among the girl-children and as well make them better human beings.

She also said that a better upbringing was the only investment and surety that parents could leave for their children.

The psychologist further urged mothers to spend quality time in raising their girl-children, adding that the duty of raising a them was beyond house help and the contributions of relatives.

“Lack of good parental skills among mothers has been described as a major reason responsible for the increased cases of teenage pregnancy, rape and defilement among adolescent girls,” she said.

Dim also advised them to be resourceful, modesty, live an exemplary life and be teachers to every child around them.

vanguard